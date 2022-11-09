Ambala: ASI among 2 arrested with opium, dismissed

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 8

The CIA Government Railway Police (GRP) in Ambala Cantonment has arrested two men, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posted at the Anti-Narcotics Cell, and recovered over 250-gram opium from their possession on Monday.

The suspects have been identified as Shiv Narayan Singh, a resident of Rajasthan, and ASI Niranjan Singh.

They were produced in a court today. Niranjan was sent to judicial custody, while Shiv Narayan was sent to five-day police remand.

Meanwhile, the ASI was dismissed from the service by Ambala Superintendent of Police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa on Tuesday.

As per information, acting on a tip-off that Shiv Narayan (26) supplies opium in Haryana and Punjab and he will be delivering a consignment to a person in a car parked in the service lane near the entry gate to the railway station, a raiding party was formed. After finding both suspects sitting in the car, the raiding party attempted to nab the suspects. Niranjan, who was in the driving seat, allegedly hit the motorcycle of a policeman in a futile attempt to flee, but the raiding party managed to nab them.

During checking, 250 grams of opium was recovered from the bag of Shiv Narayan. He disclosed that the opium was to be delivered to Niranjan on the direction of Kripal Singh of Rajasthan, from whom Shiv Narayan had got the consignment, and receive Rs 29,000 from Niranjan. The CIA recovered Rs 29,000 from the pocket of Niranjan, besides around 11-gram opium from his possession.

Sub-Inspector Joginder Singh, in-charge of the CIA GRP, said: “On the basis of an input, both suspects were arrested and a case was registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and the IPC. A team has been constituted to nab the main supplier from Rajasthan and further investigation is on.”

The SP said: “An ASI posted in Anti-Narcotics Cell was arrested by GRP in connection with the NDPS case. The ASI has been dismissed from the service due to his poor track record and conduct. He was punished in the past too, but he kept indulging in wrong activities. There were intelligence inputs against him.”

#Ambala #Rajasthan