ASI among 2 Panchkula cops nabbed taking 50K bribe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 14

A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Haryana, has arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a Head Constable, both posted at the Sector 15 police post in Panchkula, while taking a bribe of Rs 50,000. The bribe was being taken in a bike theft case.

A case has also been registered against ASI Ravinder Kumar posted at Ambala in this matter.

Sharing the information here today, a spokesperson for the ACB said those arrested had been identified as ASI Neeraj Kumar and Head Constable Darshan Singh. Both were posted at the Sector 15 police post. They were arrested on a complaint filed by a Karnal resident.

The arrested policemen were demanding bribe from the complainant who was a suspect in a motorcycle theft case registered at the Sector 14 police station in Panchkula.

The spokesperson said after verifying the complaint, a team of ACB laid a trap and both policemen were arrested while taking Rs 50,000 in bribe. The ACB will soon arrest the third suspect as well and investigate his role in the matter.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the ACB police station. Further investigation in this case was going on.