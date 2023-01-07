ASI among two held in Chandigarh police salary scam

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 6

Two more accused, including an ASI, have been arrested by the Crime Branch of the UT police in the salary scam detected in February 2020.

The accused have been identified as ASI Vinod Kumar, then posted in the accounts branch and performing treasury duties, and Constable Rajbir Singh, also posted in accounts branch and performing duties as a dealing hand to prepare bills for salary, pay, arrears, LTC leave encashment, etc.

SP Crime Manoj Kumar Meena said nine accused, who were part of the core team involved in the scam, had been arrested in the case so far. An audit by the Comptroller Auditor General (CAG) on disbursement of pay and allowances in the Police Department for 2017-18 to 2019-20 had revealed various irregularities. Inadmissible payment on account of pay and allowances, LTC and other benefits amounting to Rs 1.60 crore were made to police personnel due to deficiencies in internal & IT controls and connivance of dealing assistants and officials, and gross negligence on part of the drawing and disbursing officers was discovered during the audit.

After the anomaly was pointed out in the audit, a sum of Rs1.10 crore was recovered from the employees.