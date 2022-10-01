Nupur Bedi: ASI arrested for taking Rs 5K bribe

Tribune News Service

Mohali: The Vigilance Bureau nabbed ASI Jujhar Singh while taking Rs 5,000 bribe from Barjinder Singh for securing bail and release of vehicle in a September 17 case. The complainant claimed the ASI, posted at Nupur Bedi, sought Rs 10,000 to secure bail and release his SUV. The ASI was nabbed while accepting the second installment. A case under Section 7 (obtaining gratification) of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the VB Flying Squad police station. TNS

Awareness on organ donation

Chandigarh: Rela Hospital, Chennai, and the Gastroenterology & Liver Forum, in association with the IMA, Chandigarh, will hold an awareness programme on organ donation at the IMA Complex in Sector 35 here on Saturday. Dr Gomathy Narasimhan, senior consultant, Liver and Renal Transplant Surgery, Rela Hospital, Chennai, will be the speaker on the occasion. TNS

Two arrested under Arms Act

Chandigarh: Two persons have been arrested under the Arms Act. According to the police, Deepak, alias Botal (26), a resident of Sector 25, was nabbed with a country made pistol and a live cartridge near a taxi stand in Sector 25. A case has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. Also, 19-year-old Divyanshu, a resident of Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, was nabbed near his house with a knife. A case has been registered. TNS

Purse snatched in Sector 8

Chandigarh: A motorcycle-borne miscreant allegedly snatched a purse from a woman. The complainant, a resident of Sector 8, claimed he suspect riding a black motorcycle snatched her purse containing an I-phone, debit and credit card. A case has been registered.

