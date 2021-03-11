ASI arrested for taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Patiala: The police have arrested ASI Harnek Singh posted at the Jansua Police post in Rajpura block for allegedly taking Rs 3,000 as bribe from a Bathinda resident for verifying documents of vehicles impounded in a mining case. The resident had recorded the incident on his camera. TNS

Woman duped of Rs 49.40 lakh

Chandigarh: The police have booked Tarninder Singh, MD of M/S Manohar Infrastructure and Construction Private Limited, and its director Narinder Bir Singh on the charge of duping a woman of Gurdaspur of Rs 49.40 lakh on the pretext of selling a plot to her. TNS

Club donates bicycles

Chandigarh: The Inner Wheel Club on Saturday gave away 25 bicycles with the club logo to needy girl students of the Government Senior Secondary School for Girls, Sector 8. Gurpreet Kaur, district chairman of the club, distributed the bicycles at an event organised by Vandana Narula, president, and Geeta Jain, secretary, Inner Wheel. School Principal Sunita Singh coordinated the event. TNS

Blood Donor Day celebrated

Chandigarh: As part of the World Blood Donor Day celebrations, the Department of Transfusion Medicine organised a poster-making competition for thalassemic children registered with the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. The theme of the competition was “blood donation”. Twenty-five children participated in the event. The five best posters were awarded and all the participants were given certificates. An interaction with parents of thalassaemic children was also held on the occasion. GMCH Director-Principal Prof Jasbinder Kaur said the hospital was committed towards providing quality care to all thalassemic children free of cost.