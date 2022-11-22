ASI booked by Dera Bassi police for taking money from 'rape victim'

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 21

The Dera Bassi police booked Assistant Sub-Inspector Praveen Kaur under the Prevention of Corruption Act on Sunday night after a video of the cop taking money from a “rape victim” for action in a case went viral on the social media.

VB to act further Police have registered a case against her. The Vigilance Bureau will take proceedings further. — Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, Dera Bassi ASP

The police said the ASI in uniform was seen sitting inside the victim’s house during an investigation visit and accepting money (Rs 20,000). In the footage of a CCTV camera installed in the house, the ASI is seen putting the money in her pocket. Later, Rs 10,000 were taken.

The victim had alleged a man had raped her in April after which she approached the Dera Bassi police, but no action was taken after an FIR was lodged.

The victim also alleged the woman cop had also taken away her car. According to the victim, she had earlier complained about the matter to the Dera Bassi police, but no action was taken. She then approached the Vigilance Bureau.

Dera Bassi ASP Dr Darpan Ahluwalia said: “ASI Praveen Kaur was transferred from Dera Bassi on June 30. She was later sent to the Police Lines for administrative reasons. A video went viral on which action has been taken suo motu. The police have registered a case against her. The Vigilance Bureau will take the proceedings further in the case.”

#dera bassi #Mohali