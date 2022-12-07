ASI Exam Case: Cop, AG office staffer among 3 held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 6

The police have arrested three suspects, Naresh (33) and Hardeep (32), both residents of Jind; and Chander Kant (29) of Mani Majra for cheating, fraud and conspiracy in the ASI recruitment exam case.

During the investigation, it was found that Naresh, who is a constable in the Chandigarh Police, along with Hardeep, serving in AG Punjab office, Sector 17, submitted a fake application form with the connivance of Chander Kant, owner of a cyber café. All three of them were arrested today.