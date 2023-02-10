ASI held for graft remanded in judicial custody

Chandigarh, February 9
A CBI special judge has sent Balkar Singh, ASI of the Chandigarh Police, who was arrested for allegedly taking bribe, to 14-day judicial custody. He was produced before the CBI court today.
The ASI was arrested by the anti-corruption unit of the CBI yesterday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from Gurpreet Singh of Mani Majra. Gurpreet alleged that the accused had demanded bribe Rs 50,000 in lieu of clearing his name from a case in which he was arrested in December last year.
