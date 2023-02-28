ASI walks free in kidnapping, robbery case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, February 27

The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Jaspreet Singh Minhas, acquitted two persons, ASI Resham Singh and Rahul, a resident of Chandigarh, in a 10-year-old complaint case filed for allegedly kidnapping, robbing and beating a Mauli Jagran resident, Naresh Kumar. The court passed the order while observing that the complainant had failed to prove charges.

Naresh Kumar in his complaint alleged that accused Rahul and his father had cheated his brother-in-law Parveen Kumar in his business. He alleged that a false FIR under Sections 406, 420 of the IPC was registered by the ASI Resham Singh on December 9, 2013, at the behest of accused Rahul against Parveen Kumar. Naresh alleged that in order to arrest Parveen Kumar ASI Resham Singh with other police officials and Rahul came in a police Gypsy to his residence and entered in his house.

He alleged that after bundling him in the Gypsy, he was brought to the Police Post, Sector 10, Panchkula, where he was beaten by the accused. He was later taken to other places also. Vide order dated March 30, 2017 both accused Resham Singh and Rahul were ordered to be summoned for the commission of offences punishable under Sections 323, 324, 365, 368, 452 and 506 read with Section 34 of the IPC by the court. After finding a prima facie case, charges were framed against them, to which they pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. Jatinder Chauhan, counsel of the accused ASI, said a false complaint was filed against ASI in the court.

He argued that the complainant has failed to produce even a single photograph on record depicting the alleged injuries.

After hearing of the arguments the court acquitted the both the accused. “The complainant has failed to prove that the accused persons had kidnapped him. He has also failed to prove that he was threatened by the accused persons on the same date. Accordingly, all the points of determination are decided against the complainant and in favour of accused. Accordingly, Resham Singh and Rahul are hereby acquitted of the charge framed against them,” the court held in the order.