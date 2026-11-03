Asian Champions Trophy Hockey action shifts to Mohali

After inaugurating a 6-ft statue of hockey Olympian Surjit Singh at the Bultron Park Stadium in Jalandhar to mark Punjab’s first-ever hosting of the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT), the Punjab Sports Department has decided to install a statue of three-time Olympic gold medallist Balbir Singh Senior before hosting the concluding stage of the international event in Mohali.

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As the ACT action now shifts from Jalandhar to the Olympian Balbir Singh Hockey Stadium, Mohali, the facility has got a major makeover. The Sports Department has decided to install a statue of Balbir Singh Senior at the entrance to the venue.

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The statue will be inaugurated in the presence of hockey players and Punjab Government representatives.

The stadium will host the knockout matches (semifinals, classification and final) on November 4 and 5. “Balbir Singh Senior had achieved a unique milestone as a player, and later dedicated his life to the sport, coaching the Indian team,” said a senior functionary.

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The hockey stadium was inaugurated in 2013 by the then CM Parkash Singh Badal. In 2021, it was renamed the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium.

The semifinals are scheduled to be held on November 4, followed by the classification match. The bronze medal and gold medal matches are slated for November 5 evening.

Free entry for spectators

Until now, the IS Bindra PCA Stadium had witnessed a huge rush of fans coming to enjoy IPL or international cricket matches, while the hockey facility was used as VIP parking area. In the next few days, it will be the other way around as the authorities have made parking arrangements at the IS Bindra stadium complex, while the action will be inside the hockey stadium. The Mohali stadium can accommodate nearly 14,500 spectators.

“The local authorities will hold a meeting with the departments concerned on Tuesday. We are expecting a houseful, which may affect traffic movement for a while,” added an official from Mohali.