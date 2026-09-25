Asian Games gold medallist Nandini Sharma gets royal welcome in Chandigarh

The first Indian woman cricketer from Chandigarh to win an Asian Games gold medal, Nandini Sharma, stood at the International Airport in Mohali with a hint of disappointment, waiting for her family to arrive. The gold medal hung proudly around her neck, but her loved ones were nowhere in sight.

The disappointment, however, quickly turned into an unforgettable moment of joy. With tears in her eyes, Nandini watched as her parents and friends rushed towards her carrying garlands to welcome the city’s newest sporting star.

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“Ever since I arrived in Chandigarh, my family has been treating me like a princess. I was welcomed with garlands and could see the pride in everyone’s eyes. I think this is just the beginning of my journey,” said Nandini upon her arrival.

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Despite battling jet lag, the pacer reflected on an extraordinary few months that saw her lift the Asia Cup, win an Asian Games gold medal and make her debut at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

“So much has happened in a short span of time. I am fortunate to have received guidance and motivation from players like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and my senior teammates. There is never any pressure to perform. The support staff and senior players have always backed me, making my transition smooth. We are currently on a 15-day break and will resume preparations for upcoming assignments after that. I still haven’t been able to get proper rest, but hopefully things will settle down in the coming days,” she said with a smile.

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Nandini is also set to become the first sportsperson from Chandigarh eligible for Rs 3-crore cash award under the Chandigarh Administration’s 2023 Sports Policy, as a member of the Indian women’s team that won gold at the Asian Games. The award would be the highest-ever cash incentive received by a local cricketer.

“I am not sure whether the UT Administration has formally announced it yet. However, it would feel good to be recognised,” she said modestly.

In 2023, the Chandigarh Administration revised its sports policy, announcing a cash award of Rs 6 crore for an Olympic gold medal and Rs 3 crore for an Asian Games or Para Asian Games gold medal. Significant increases were also announced for other medal winners and award categories.

The year 2026 proved to be a breakthrough season for Nandini. She earned her maiden India call-up following an impressive Women’s Premier League (WPL) campaign and an injury to fellow Chandigarh cricketer Kashvee Gautam.

Initially selected in India’s 15-member squad for the Test series against England, Nandini soon became a regular member of the national team and went on to feature in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Representing the Delhi Capitals in the WPL, she claimed 17 wickets in 10 matches, including a five-wicket haul and the season’s first hat-trick against Gujarat Giants, performances that underlined her rapid rise in Indian cricket.