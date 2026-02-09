Asia’s first regional energy modelling platform workshop begins at Panjab University

Asia’s first regional energy modelling platform workshop commenced at Panjab University (PU), bringing together experts from India, the United Kingdom and Canada to strengthen capacity in integrated climate and energy planning.

The two-week workshop from February 9 to 20 is being organised by the Department of Environment Studies, Panjab University, in collaboration with the Climate Compatible Growth Network, United Kingdom. The programme focuses on emerging tools such as climate, land, energy and water systems modelling to support evidence-based decision-making in India.

Participants include academics, early-career professionals, researchers, NGOs, think tanks and students from several states. The cohort reflects broad and inclusive representation.

Alba Smeriglio, British Deputy High Commissioner, Chandigarh; Prof Yajvender Pal Verma, Registrar, Panjab University; Prof Ravindra Khaiwal, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research; Madhu Mishra, Senior Adviser, Economics Climate and Development, British Deputy High Commission, Chandigarh; Prof Ramanjit Kaur Johal, co-coordinator North India – Climate Compatible Growth, UK; and Prof Suman Mor, coordinator North India – Climate Compatible Growth, UK were present during the inaugural session.

The first week of the workshop focuses on strengthening conceptual understanding of modelling tools, building on preparatory modules completed through the Open University. In the second week, participants will develop country or sector-specific case studies and present policy-oriented analyses based on modelling outputs.