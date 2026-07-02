Ask the expert: Stiffness in fingers may be a symptom of rheumatoid arthritis

When I get up in the morning, the fingers of both my hands are stiff. I have diabetes which is under control. How can I overcome this stiffness? — Ravinder Kumar Jain (65), Ludhiana

Please check how long the stiffness lasts. Persistent stiffness that lasts over 30-60 minutes (mostly over 60 minutes) in both hands could be an early sign of rheumatoid arthritis. Blood tests like C-reactive protein, erythrocyte redimentation rate, rheumatoid factor and anti-cyclic citrullinated peptide can help in proper diagnosis. Meanwhile, soak your hands in warm water for 10 minutes every morning to loosen tight joints. Gently flex and extend your fingers in the water. This can give some relief. — Dr Ankush PM, Rheumatologist, Fortis Hospital,

Jalandhar

My son was diagnosed with aplastic anaemia in 2023. Since then he is on cyclosporine. He is 10 now and weighs 56 kg. His CBC is normal now. Can his obesity negatively affect his blood count? Can his obesity put stress on bone marrow or not? — Puneet, Mohali

A normal CBC count means he is responding well to the treatment. Though a chance of relapse is always there, obesity itself is not known to raise the relapse risk or directly put stress on the bone marrow. However, since he is on long-term cyclosporine therapy, do monitor for signs of cyclosporine toxicity, like swollen gums, high BP, and kidney dysfunction. These problems may be pronounced in overweight/obese kids. Regular BP and kidney function monitoring and follow-up with haematologist are must. Overall, a healthy weight will support his long-term health and treatment. — Dr Mukesh Chawla, Consultant Hematologist, Livasa Hospital, Mohali

I had hernia surgery eight months ago, but I still have a soft swelling and fluid-like collection around my lower abdomen. Is this normal after surgery or there’s a possible complication? — Surinder Kaur (58), Mohali

A persistent soft swelling or fluid-like collection around the surgical site eight months after surgery may be due to a seroma (a fluid collection that can develop after surgery). Seromas are relatively common and, in many cases, the fluid is gradually absorbed by the body over time without requiring intervention. However, if the swelling persists, increases in size, becomes painful, or is associated with redness, fever, or discomfort, please consult your doctor or surgeon immediately. In some cases, a fluid collection may also indicate hernia recurrence. A thorough clinical examination by a surgeon, and if required an ultrasound, is necessary to confirm the cause and determine if treatment is needed. — Dr Nikhil Yadav, HoD, Robotic Surgery, Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka, New Delhi

My recent tests showed high cholesterol levels, despite a daily walk and no fried foods. Can this increase be due to hereditary factors? Suggest lifestyle changes to reduce it naturally. — Gurpal Singh (35), Mohali

Family history often plays a significant role, and some people may be more prone to high cholesterol despite following a healthy lifestyle. However, lifestyle measures remain important. Regular physical activity, a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and pulses, maintaining a healthy weight, managing stress, and getting adequate sleep can all help improve cholesterol levels. High cholesterol often has no symptoms, hence regular screening is important for early detection and management. — Dr Vineeta Singh Tandon, Consultant, Internal Medicine, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, New Delhi