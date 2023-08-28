 Asked to demit office, city Olympic association 'treasurer' says he resigned in October last year : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, August 27

In an oddity of sorts, while the general secretary of the Chandigarh Olympic Association (COA) has asked the Association’s treasurer to demit office, the office-bearer claimed to have done the same in October last year.

Unaware of the resignation, COA general secretary NS Thakur issued a letter to Harish Kakkar, treasurer (former), COA, recently on August 25, asking the latter to demit office.

COA invite named Kakkar as treasurer

  • Surprisingly, earlier this month, the COA secretary had invited the presidents and secretaries of all sports associations to mark the National Sports Day celebrations at a private hotel on August 6. The invitations carried the name of Kakkar as the treasurer
  • Kakkar claimed that he has already resigned from the post following the orders issued by the ministry. “I already resigned from the post in October 2022, and the same was submitted to the COA president. I have got the receiving. They must be unaware,” confirmed Kakkar, former general secretary, Chandigarh Table Tennis Association

“Referring to a letter No. 1/542/2023 (dated May 10), from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, JLN Stadium, New Delhi. It has been noticed that you (Kakkar) have been asked to demit office in view of the extant guidelines of this ministry for government servants to hold elective posts for five years or two terms, whichever is less,” read the order issued by Thakur. It further stated, “The matter has been taken cognizance of and as a consequent of above directive of the Government of India, you (Kakkar) are hereby asked to demit your office of treasurer with the COA immediately.”

“The letter has been issued and he has been asked to demit office. It’s his wish, if he wants or does not want. We have followed the ministry’s orders and enclosed a copy of the same. It’s up to him now, when he will resign,” said Thakur. When asked about choosing the new treasurer, the general secretary added that the House will meet to discuss the same.

On the other hand, Kakkar claimed that he has already resigned from the post following the orders issued by the ministry. “I already resigned from the post in October 2022, and the same was submitted to the COA president. I have got the receiving. They must be unaware,” confirmed Kakkar, former general secretary, Chandigarh Table Tennis Association.

SGES to honour players

Meanwhile, the Sanjay Gandhi Educational Society, in association with the Chandigarh Olympic Association, will celebrate the National Sports Day on August 29 by felicitating 40 players. “The felicitation will be a fitting tribute to our iconic sportsperson Major Dhyan Chand. Players from Chandigarh who excelled in national and international competitions will be honoured,” said Ranjan Sethi, Society’s president and president, Chandigarh Rugby Association.

At this felicitation function, the names of sports persons, who have achieved laurels at national and international events, referred by their respective state sports associations, will be honoured. The Director, Sports, and Joint Director, Sports, UT Administration, will also attend the event.

