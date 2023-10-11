Assailants attack scrap dealer, aides; 3 injured

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, October 10

Three persons were injured after a group of seven armed assailants fired gunshots at a scrap dealer’s shop in Harmilap Nagar, Baltana, late on Monday. The police said a robbery bid was foiled, but three persons sustained gunshot and stab injuries.

Scrap dealer Ajay Kumar said he had gone to Ambala yesterday to sell scrap worth Rs 12 lakh. The payment was kept in his three-wheeler. Six of his friends were present at the shop when around 12:30 am the assailants who were reportedly following them attacked them with the intention of robbing the money.

The suspects, who had their faces covered, fired three to four shots and later attacked the victims with a knife.

Three of the six present at the shop fled, but two — Santosh and Chhotu — confronted the assailants. Ajay said the robbers failed to loot the cash, but Santosh sustained a gunshot injury near his ear. Ajay sustained a stab wound on his hand while Chhotu was stabbed in the stomach. The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital, from where two of them were referred to the GMCH-32, Chandigarh. The police said they were probing whether the incident was a case of robbery or an old enmity.

