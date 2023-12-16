Assam Rifles holds interactive session for defence veterans

Chandigarh, December 15
The Assam Rifles conducted an interactive session at the Chandimandir military station today to connect with veterans and acknowledge their contribution to the country.
Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen PC Nair presided over the event, whose theme was ‘Serving those who served us’. Ex-servicemen from Rohtak, Pathankot and Hamirpur participated in the session.
Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Nair lauded the contribution of the veterans and the serving soldiers of Chandigarh.
He interacted with the ex-servicemen gathered on the occasion and sought to know if they had been facing any pension- or welfare-related issues.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists
Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...