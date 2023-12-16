Assam Rifles holds interactive session for defence veterans

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 15

The Assam Rifles conducted an interactive session at the Chandimandir military station today to connect with veterans and acknowledge their contribution to the country.

Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen PC Nair presided over the event, whose theme was ‘Serving those who served us’. Ex-servicemen from Rohtak, Pathankot and Hamirpur participated in the session.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Nair lauded the contribution of the veterans and the serving soldiers of Chandigarh.

He interacted with the ex-servicemen gathered on the occasion and sought to know if they had been facing any pension- or welfare-related issues.

#Assam