Assn honours golf player

Chandigarh, August 18

The Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA) has honoured golf player Shubhankar Sharma, who recently finished eighth in the 151st Open Championship at The Royal Liverpool Golf Club Hoylake, with an award. Hero CGA Golf Academy Director Jesse Grewal was presented with an award of honour for his dedication to promoting the sport and coaching golfers like Shubhankar Sharma. Fitness expert Sagar Diwan was also presented an award.