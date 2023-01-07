At 11.6 °C as maximum temperature, Chandigarh sees season’s coldest day

Chandigarh, January 6
There is little respite in sight from bone-chilling cold as the city recorded the coldest day of the season.
According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 11.6 °Celsius, which was nine degrees below normal. This is a fraction lower than 11.7 °C recorded yesterday.
The minimum temperature too settled at 5 °Celsius, close to yesterday’s 5.1 °C. A fresh Western Disturbance is also likely to affect the region from January 10.
The department has predicted cloudy sky with likely moderate to dense fog on Saturday and Sunday, and partly cloudy sky on Monday and Tuesday. Light rain is forecast on Wednesday.
