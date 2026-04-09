At Rs 147.98 crore, lowest quote for Tribune flyover 31% below estimate

The Tribune flyover is now firmly cleared for take-off. Financial bids of the eight technically qualified agencies for the flyover-rotary-underpass project on NH-05 at Tribune Chowk were opened in Chandigarh on Wednesday, with Singla Constructions Limited emerging as the lowest bidder at Rs 147.98 crore — a striking 31% below the estimated cost of Rs 214.66 crore.

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Of the 12 bids received for the project, eight cleared the technical scrutiny stage and were taken up for financial evaluation. Four bids were rejected at that stage itself after being found non-responsive to the prescribed technical norms.

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The financial bids were opened by the screening committee constituted by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), comprising Chief Engineers and other senior technical representatives of the ministry and the UT Administration.

Senior officials privy to the proceedings confirmed that the minutes of Wednesday’s meeting have been dispatched to MoRTH for formal approval. “The financial bids of eight eligible bidders of the Tribune flyover project were opened today. The lowest bid is Rs 147.98 crore against the estimated bid amount of Rs 214.66 crore. After issuing the minutes of the meeting, the case shall be sent to MoRTH for conveying their approval to award the work to the agency making the lowest bid,” an official said. The work will be formally awarded to the lowest eligible bidder, subject to MoRTH’s concurrence.

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“The opening of financial bids for the Tribune flyover marks a defining moment for Chandigarh. This project will not only decongest one of the city’s busiest and most choked junctions but also improve traffic safety and urban mobility for hundreds of thousands of commuters. We are committed to ensuring its swift and smooth execution,” Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria told The Tribune.

Once awarded, the six-lane flyover, rotary and underpass — spanning 1.65 km with a 1,442-m flyover and 519-m underpass — will be built within 30 months. Over 1.5 lakh vehicles cross Tribune Chowk daily. The project, conceived in 2016 and sanctioned at Rs 183.74 crore in 2019, was stalled for nearly five years

following a High Court stay

on tree felling. After the stay was vacated in April 2024, the UT revived it with a revised cost of Rs 247.07 crore, including GST. Fresh tenders were invited in October 2025 and technical bids were finalised earlier this year.

The 100% centrally-funded project, with the UT bearing Rs 35.54 crore towards utility shifting, is designed for a traffic speed of 80 kmph on a 25.5-metre carriageway with a 75-metre rotary.