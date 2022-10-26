At 179, Chandigarh sees highest burn, eye injury cases in four years

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, October 25

As many as 179 cases of burn and eye injuries, highest in four years, were reported in city hospitals due to firecracker-related incidents on Diwali night.

Last year, 71 patients with burns, including serious eye injuries, were reported in three major government hospitals of the city on Diwali night. Only 27 such cases had been reported in 2020, against 162 cases in 2019.

Children admitted to the PGI with eye injuries. Photos: Pradeep Tewari

A total of 582 patients reached city hospitals, which included cases of scuffle, burns, eye injuries, medical and other surgical problems. As many as 117 cases of cracker burn injuries were received in the emergency wing of these facilities. These were mostly on hands and the patients were given needful treatment on an out-patient basis (OPD) basis.

Nearly 30 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries were reported in the emergency and were attended to by eye specialists on duty. Five were referred to the PGI for management. These patients were mainly of lid laceration, corneal burns, hyphema and abrasion.

The emergency at the GMCH-32, GMSH-16, and Civil Hospitals, Mani Majra, Sector 45 and Sector 22 remained busy on Diwali night dealing with routine emergency cases as well those due to crackers.

Anticipating medical exigency due to cracker injuries in view of Diwali, the Advanced Eye Centre, PGI, had made elaborate arrangements to provide immediate treatment to patients reporting there. A total of 28 patients came to the Advanced Eye Centre, PGI, with firecrackers injuries in the past 24 hours. These included, 25 males and three females, of whom 16 were below 15 years and the youngest being eight.

While 17 patients were from tricity, the rest belonged to the neighbouring states of Punjab (3), Haryana (5) and Himachal Pradesh (3). Of these, 14 patients were bystanders and the rest were bursting crackers themselves. Of these, 11 patients had open globe injuries and needed emergency surgeries (nine patients were already operated upon), while nine had serious injuries. The rest 17 patients had either minor injuries or closed globe injuries, and were managed conservatively. As per the data of the past two years, there were higher number of cases this Diwali, said the PGI in an official statement.

Children enjoy the Diwali celebrations in Mohali. Vicky

As many as four patients with burn injuries were brought in at the Plastic Surgery Department, Advanced Trauma Centre, PGI. Of these, three had sustained injuries due to firecracker bursting in the hand. They were stable and undergoing treatment.

One patient sustained thermal burns, which were minor, and was undergoing treatment on an OPD basis in the Department of Plastic Surgery, PGI.

85 burns cases in Mohali

As many as 85 cases of burn injuries were reported from Mohali, but no major incident took place on Diwali night. Among those injured in separate incidents, 40 were males and 10 females. As many as 20 children were injured and sent home after treatment. As many as 19 persons suffered eye injuries. Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said: “No major injury or referral case was reported.”

Cops get 944 calls

The UT police received as many as 944 calls of Diwali-related incidents in which 416 inquiries were made in the city. PCR vehicles were dispatched to 385 spots, fire tenders to 13 and ambulances to 66 spots. No untoward incident was reported during the festivity and situation remained peaceful in the city, the police said.

