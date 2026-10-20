At 221 ft,Tricity’s tallest Ravana effigy to be consigned to flames in Panchkula

A 221-ft Ravana effigy, billed as the tallest in the Tricity, will be consigned to flames at the Dasehra ground near Shalimar Mall, Panchkula, on Tuesday.

At Sector 46 in Chandigarh, a 106-ft effigy of Ravana, the tallest in the city, besides effigies depicting drug menace will be burnt during the Dasehra celebrations.

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The celebrations will feature the traditional burning of effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

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The effigies were prepared by a team of artisans from Uttar Pradesh, who worked day and night for 20 days to complete the structures ahead of the festival.

Jitendra Bhatia, chairman of the Shri Sanatan Dharma Dasehra Committee, said Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria would be the chief guest at the Sector 46 celebrations. The event will begin at 5 pm.

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The revolving neck and face of Ravana riding the chariot, the stream of Amrit Kund emanating from the navel and the embers of fire emanating from the eyes will be the main attractions at the event.