At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 1

In a welcome respite from hot conditions, the city today witnessed its coldest-ever day for May, with the maximum temperature dropping to 25.7 °C, 12 notches below normal. This is the lowest maximum temperature for the month in Chandigarh.

According to the weather department’s data, the previous lowest maximum temperature of 27.2 °C was recorded on May 1, 1969, followed by 27.4 °C on May 20, 2021. Similarly, on May 13, 2013, the day temperature had dropped to 27.6 °C, while on May 18, 1973, the city had witnessed its fifth coldest day for the month at 28.9 °C.

Rain, hail ahead 30-50 kmph wind speeds are very likely during next two days

Hailstorm & heavy rainfall are very likely at isolated places on May 2

Rain is forecast on May 3, 5 and 6

The day temperatures are further expected to fall to 25 °C over the next two days. Meanwhile, the city today recorded 8.3 mm scattered rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

It is expected to be rainy over the next few days. As per the forecast, rain is likely from May 2 to 6. However on May 4, the sky is expected to be generally cloudy. Since March 1, the city has recorded 187.6% higher rainfall than normal. Further, March and April had remained wettest in three years and were also relatively cooler as compared to the past few years.