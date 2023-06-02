At Rs 259 cr, UT gets highest GST collection in month

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

The gross goods and services tax (GST) collection for May witnessed a record increase of 55% in the city against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period last year. This is the highest-ever collection for a month by the UT since the inception of the GST.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the collection for May stood at Rs 259 crore, Rs 92 crore more than Rs 167 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

The GST collection for April had witnessed a marginal increase of just 2% against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period last year. The collection for April had stood at Rs 255 crore, Rs 6 crore more than Rs 249 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

A 10.09% jump in collections was witnessed in March with a mop-up of Rs 202 crore, Rs 18 crore more than Rs 184 crore collected in 2022.

The collection for February had seen a marginal 5% increase at Rs 188 crore, Rs 10 crore higher than Rs 178 crore collected during corresponding period in 2022. After a marginal fall in November 2022, the gross GST collection in December last year had jumped to 33% against the revenue generated during the corresponding period in 2021. The revenue generation for December 2022 stood at Rs 218 crore, Rs 54 crore more than Rs 164 crore collected during the same month in 2021.

For the first time in the 2022-23 fiscal, the gross GST collection for November had dropped by 3%. The collection stood at Rs 175 crore, which was Rs 5 crore lower than Rs 180 crore collected during the same month in 2021.

In October last year, the UT had registered 28% growth in GST collection, which stood at Rs 203 crore, Rs 45 crore higher than Rs 158 crore collected in 2021. In September 2022, the UT had seen a 35% jump in GST revenue at Rs 206 crore, Rs 54 crore higher than Rs 152 crore generated in the previous year.

In April 2022, the collection saw a 22% jump. The UT had generated Rs 249 crore revenue against Rs 203 crore collected during the same month the previous year. The Finance Ministry did not release the state-wise data for January this year.