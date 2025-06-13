DT
Home / Chandigarh / At 32.7 degrees Celsius, Chandigarh records warmest night of season

At 32.7 degrees Celsius, Chandigarh records warmest night of season

IMD has issued a red alert for severe heatwave conditions and warm nights in Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana until Friday
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:11 PM Jun 13, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Young girls tightly hold their scarves to shield themselves from the hot wind while heading to their coaching classes during the ongoing heatwave in Chandigarh on Friday. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari
Chandigarh experienced its warmest night of the season on Thursday, with the minimum temperature reaching an all-time high of 32.7 degrees Celsius. This reading was 0.9 degrees higher than the previous night’s minimum temperature of 31.8 degrees Celsius and 6.4 degrees above normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Sirsa and Bhiwani in Haryana recorded the warmest nights in the region, with temperatures soaring to 34.2 and 33.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. Other weather stations in Punjab and Haryana also reported high minimum temperatures, with Rohtak recording 33.2 degrees Celsius.

IMD has issued a red alert for severe heatwave conditions and warm nights in Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana until Friday. A heatwave is expected to continue sweeping the Tricity region, comprising Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula, forcing residents to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours.

The maximum temperature in Chandigarh on Friday dipped by 2.1 degrees compared to Thursday, but the severe heatwave persisted. IMD has predicted no immediate relief from the intense heatwave conditions until next week.

The department has also issued an orange alert for heatwave coupled with thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds on Saturday, and a yellow alert for thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

The heatwave’s impact was evident at popular tourist spots and shopping centres like Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden, Rose Garden, Sector 17; and Elante, CP-67, and VR Punjab Malls in the Tricity, which wore almost a deserted look during the scorching sun. Vehicular traffic on the roads also remained low during the day.

IMD has advised residents to take adequate precautions due to the heatwave and warm night conditions. Temperatures in Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula are expected to remain between 40-42 degrees Celsius during the day and 30-32 degrees Celsius at night, with no possibility of rain for the next five days.

