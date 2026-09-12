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Home / Chandigarh / At 36.8°C, Chandigarh records hottest day in Punjab-Haryana region

At 36.8°C, Chandigarh records hottest day in Punjab-Haryana region

Yellow rain alert extended till Thursday in Tricity, fairly widespread downpour later in week

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:10 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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The Tricity’s other two stations remained relatively cooler, with Mohali recording 35.9°C, down 0.3°C from the previous day, and Panchkula 34.7°C, up 0.4°C. Tribune file
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Chandigarh recorded the hottest day with highest maximum temperature of 36.8°C in the Punjab-Haryana region as the Tricity remained largely dry on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department has extended its yellow warning for heavy rain at isolated places in Chandigarh and Haryana from Sunday through Thursday (September 13-17).

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According to the IMD, rain activity is expected to remain scattered over Chandigarh and Haryana in the initial part of the forecast period, with the system becoming more widespread later. The bulletin forecasts fairly widespread rain activity on Thursday, September 17, while Wednesday is listed under the scattered category.

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The IMD has issued a warning of heavy rain at isolated places in Chandigarh on September 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17, with no warning for September 12 or September 18.

The Tricity forecast for the next five days indicates thunderstorm with rain activity throughout September 13-17. The maximum temperature is forecast at 34°C on Sunday, 32°C on Monday, 33°C on Tuesday, 32°C on Wednesday and 31°C on Thursday, while the minimum is expected to remain between 24°C and 25°C.

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The seven-day outlook categorises Chandigarh under scattered rainfall from September 12 to 16, followed by fairly widespread rainfall on September 17 and 18, before becoming isolated on September 18.

Chandigarh hottest in Punjab-Haryana region

Chandigarh weather observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 36.8°C on Saturday, up 1.1°C from Friday and 3.7°C above normal. This was the highest maximum temperature among the listed stations across Punjab and Haryana.

In Punjab, the highest maximum was 36.3°C at Bhakra Dam, while Haryana recorded its highest at 35.9°C in Rohtak.

The Tricity’s other two stations remained relatively cooler, with Mohali recording 35.9°C, down 0.3°C from the previous day, and Panchkula 34.7°C, up 0.4°C.

Chandigarh’s minimum temperature was 25.1°C, down 0.4°C but 0.2°C above normal. Panchkula recorded 25.2°C, down 0.6°C, while the minimum for Mohali was not reported in the bulletin.

Only 1.2 mm rain in Chandigarh

Despite the extended rain warning, Saturday remained largely dry in the Tricity. Chandigarh recorded 1.2 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am, with no rainfall reported during the 8.30 am-5.30 pm period. Mohali and Panchkula recorded no rainfall during the corresponding observation periods.

Across the region, the IMD reported heavy rain at isolated places in Haryana, while light to moderate rain occurred at a few places in Haryana and isolated places in Punjab during the preceding 24 hours.

Humidity remains high

Chandigarh recorded maximum relative humidity of 82 per cent and minimum relative humidity of 64 per cent, adding to the moisture-laden conditions despite the absence of significant rainfall during the day.

Seasonal rainfall deficit at 18.4%

Chandigarh’s cumulative seasonal rainfall since June 1 stood at 659.3 mm, with the seasonal rainfall remaining 18.4 per cent below normal. The IMD recorded 0 mm rainfall during the daytime observation period on Saturday.

The forecast suggests that the relatively dry and hot conditions witnessed on Saturday are likely to give way to more rain and thunderstorm activity from Sunday, with the heavy-rain warning continuing through Thursday and rainfall coverage expected to increase later in the week.

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