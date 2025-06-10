At 43.8°C, city records season’s hottest day; rain unlikely for 2 days, says MeT

Monday breached Sunday’s heat as Chandigarh today recorded the season’s highest day temperature of 43.8°C, which was 1.7 degrees more than yesterday’s 42.1°C, the weathermen said.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, the department’s observatory at Sector 39 here recorded the highest maximum temperature of 43.8°C on Monday.

It said the heatwave was recorded in Chandigarh, Ambala, Rohtak, Sirsa, and Bathinda in the region. While Sirsa recorded the maximum of 46.4°C, which was the highest in the region, Samrala near Ludhiana logged 46.1°C to remain the hottest town in Punjab.

The MeT Department has predicted further rise in the maximum temperature by 1 to 2 degrees during the next two days with warm night conditions likely at isolated places till June 11.

However, the minimum temperature in Chandigarh on Monday remained 28°C, which was 0.9 degree less than Sunday’s minimum reading and above normal by 1.6 degrees.

Monday’s maximum day temperature in the city was 1.7 degrees above yesterday’s mercury reading and was above normal by 5 notches.

The weathermen have also predicted thunderstorm and lighting at isolated places but there is no possibility of rain in Chandigarh and the region for the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, the intense heat wave forced the residents to stay indoors, especially during the peak afternoon time. The rising mercury has also led to the spike in the sale of air-conditioners, coolers, fans, and refrigerators in the city.