At 44°C, Chandigarh logs highest max temp of this summer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 4

The city today witnessed the highest maximum temperature of this summer so far the mercury touching 44°C, 4.5 degrees above normal.

On May 14, the second highest maximum temperature (43.6°C) of this season was recorded. The city recorded 25.6°C minimum temperature, which is only 0.5°C above normal. There is no hope for relief from the hot weather, at least, for the next four-five days, according to the Weather Department.