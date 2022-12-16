At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Chandigarh: The city recorded a colder night than Shimla with the minimum temperature on Thursday dropping to 6.9°C, the lowest this season, against 9°C in the Queen of Hills.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.2°C in the city on Wednesday.
The maximum temperature was 22.9°C on Thursday.
According to the weatherman, the maximum temperature in the city will hover around 24°C for the next few days and the minimum between 7°C and 8°C.TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest
7 men, including two juveniles, have been arrested
First batch of coal from state-allotted mine in Jharkhand to reach Punjab today
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will go to Ropar once the coal ...
Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana
He had been at large since the day a case was registered aga...
Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga
Commits the crime after ‘administering her a spiked drink’