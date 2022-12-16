At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city recorded a colder night than Shimla with the minimum temperature on Thursday dropping to 6.9°C, the lowest this season, against 9°C in the Queen of Hills.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.2°C in the city on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature was 22.9°C on Thursday.

According to the weatherman, the maximum temperature in the city will hover around 24°C for the next few days and the minimum between 7°C and 8°C.TNS

