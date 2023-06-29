At Rs 60-90 per kg in Chandigarh, tomatoes burn a hole

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, June 28

Blame it on untimely rains or growers opting to abandon crops, the prices of tomatoes are burning a hole in the pockets of residents. Its retail price ranges from Rs 60 to Rs 90 per kg and the wholesale price from Rs 50 to Rs 55 here.

Indispensable Commodity In air-conditioned shops, the price of tomatoes is nearly Rs 110, but the vendors are selling it for Rs 80-90. This is an essential commodity in cooking. — Arpit, a shopkeeper

“The wholesale rate of tomatoes is ranging from Rs 50 to 55 per kg. Those in need are paying even Rs 90 per kg in retail. The main reason is not only a shortage of tomatoes in the market but also the untimely rains that has affected the crop. The vegetable cannot be stored for a long time, hence no question of someone hoarding it,” said Deepak Dhawan, owner of a vegetable shop (No. 4) at the Sector 26 market. The price of cauliflower has also soared. “Cauliflower is also moving the same way. For onion, there is a nominal hike of Rs 3 to 4 per kg, while the prices of bean have shot up to Rs 40 to Rs 45 per kg in wholesale,” added Dhawan.

Many online vendors have taken tomatoes off their shelves. “In air-conditioned shops, the price of tomatoes is nearly Rs 110, but the vendors are selling it for Rs 80-90. This is an essential commodity in cooking. We just cannot leave it at any cost,” said Arpit, a Sector 8-based shopkeeper.

Amid the high prices, many shopkeepers have started stocking packaged tomato puree. “We have no other option. We just can’t buy tomatoes in bulk as it will get rotten in the prevailing weather. We have started selling readymade tomato puree,” said Alkansh, a shopkeeper in Sector 37.

“The prices of cauliflower in retail have touched Rs 70, potato Rs 25 per kg and capsicum Rs 50 per kg,” said Anoop, a city resident.