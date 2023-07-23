At 658 mm, Chandigarh sees wettest July, rainfall breaks record of 29 years

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, July 22

The total rainfall in the city this month so far has broken the all-time high record of July 1994. According to the Meteorological Department, the city has already received 658.7 mm rainfall this month so far. In July 1994, the all-time high record of 602.1 mm rain was observed at the city’s airport observatory.

Now, the Sector 38 situated weather department’s observatory has rainfall data available only from 2011 onwards. As per these, from 2011 till 2022, the highest July rainfall of 473.3 mm was recorded last year. A few days ago, the city recorded the highest ever 24-hour July rainfall (302.2 mm) in its history. The previous highest single-day rainfall record (262 mm) was seen on July 18, 2000.

Meanwhile, the city saw 53 mm rainfall between 8:30 am yesterday till 8:30 am today. Another 5 mm rain was recorded after that till 5:30 pm today. Since June 1, 793.1 mm rain has been recorded during this monsoon season, 128.8 per cent more than normal. More rain is expected even as nine days are left for the month to be over.

GMADA at fault The Airport Road is elevated as compared to the ones in rest of the city, which has stopped natural flow of rainwater. Besides, a huge wall has been built by a dera in front of the road. GMADA has failed to ensure proper drainage. Kuljit Singh Bedi, Deputy Mayor, Mohali

As per the forecast, rain is likely at least for the next five days in the city. “A heavy rainfall is expected in the days to come, although it is likely to be light rain for the next five days,” said a Met official.

793.1 mm total precipitation this season so far, 128% above normal

Day temperature dips by 9 degrees

Due to rain that started on Friday night and continued on Saturday, maximum temperature fell by 9°C

Mercury dropped from 38°C on Friday to 29.4°C on Saturday, 4°C below normal

Night temperature too fell by 5°C, down from 28.4°C on Friday to 23.5°C on Saturday

10-year-old boy falls into village drain, dies

Mohali: A 10-year-old boy died after falling into a drain at Samgoli village here. The victim, Harish Kumar, was passing through the village when he lost his balance and fell into the drain. The rapid flow of water swept him away. His body was found in the bushes following a long search by locals. — TNS