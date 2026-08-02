At CCF anniversary, Kataria calls for inclusive development, drug-free city

The Chandigarh Citizens Foundation (CCF) marked its first anniversary on Saturday.

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Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, who the chief guest at the anniversary function, congratulated the CCF for promoting citizen participation, providing mental health support for students under Project Saathi, elderly care under Project Seva, emergency response training with PGIMER, mentorship programmes and promotion of local talent. The foundation’s works spanned 12 focus groups covering health, security, arts, science, education and women’s empowerment, backed by over 200 volunteers.

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Kataria called for inclusive development reaching all sections through opportunities, dignity, safety and empowerment. He urged the creation of a drug-free society.

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The UT Administrator reiterated plans to develop the city as a regional medical hub. He said all 48 dispensaries in the city would be upgraded and evening OPD services expanded. He announced a marathon and other sporting events for November.

General Ved Prakash Malik, former Chief of Army Staff and CCF president, said the foundation would expand Project Saathi and Project Seva, and launch basic life support and first aid training across the Tricity, along with a mentorship programme pairing professionals with young people.

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The CCF presented its Scroll of Honour to 28 individuals for contributions during its first year and felicitated Amrit Sagar Mittal, vice-chairman of Sonalika Tractors, as its first founding corporate member.

The anniversary capped a week of programmes, including sessions with poet Irshad Kamil and singer Satinder Sartaaj, 2025 Wolf Prize winner in physicis Jainendra K Jain and former minister MJ Akbar. The CCF conducted 49 programmes across 12 focus groups during its first year.