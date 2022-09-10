At DAV College, bouncers keep outsiders at bay

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 9

Ahead of the student body elections, bouncers have been deputed at DAV College, Sector 10, to restrict entry of outsiders visiting the campus in the run-up to the polls.

The Chandigarh police have also stepped up checking outside the college to ensure no untoward incident is reported.

Bouncers were seen manning the entrance to the college today, allowing in only those students who furnished their college identity cards.

Sector 3 police station SHO Sukhdweep Singh said he had met with the college management regarding security on the campus, during which they asked the police to increase security at the college entrance. “Many a time, security guards are unable to stop anti-social elements from entering the premises, following which I had suggested them to hire bouncers to assist the security staff,” he said.

The SHO further said the bouncers had been instructed not to indulge in any kind of brawl with students or outsiders. “They have been asked to inform us in case there is any kind of disturbance at the college,” he added.

The police, meanwhile, have pitched a tent outside the college and put up barricades on the road leading to the college to stop suspicious vehicles.

“Night patrolling outside the college has been increased to deter outsiders from gathering near the gate after college hours. In the past few days, we have rounded up a few persons who were let off after verification,” said a police official.

The police authorities have also requested the college to cancel hostel admission of students who had pasted posters of various outfits outside the college.