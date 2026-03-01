At e-auction of Chandigarh liquor vends, Palsora site gets top bid for 2nd year in a row

A liquor vend at Palsora village bordering Mohali has received the highest bid of Rs 16.71 crore against the reserve price of Rs 11.41 crore at the first e-auction of vends under the Excise Policy 2025-26. Last year also, the Palsora vend had received the highest bid. Then, it had gone for Rs 14 crore against the reserve price of Rs 10.22 crore.

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The UT Excise and Taxation Department had received a total of 195 bids online against 84 liquor vends out of total 97 up for grabs. A single bidder for a vend could not qualify for the auction due to technical reasons.

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The department has earned a total of Rs 496.81 crore in licence fee by auctioning 83 vends, registering an increase of approximately 29% over the reserve price of Rs 385.24 crore, and Rs 3.90 crore as participation fee. Last year, the department had collected Rs 606.43 crore in licence fee and Rs 4.56 crore as participation fee against the allotment of 96 liquor vends.

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While the Palsora vend fetched the highest bid, the second highest bid of Rs12.27 crore was received for a vend in Dhanas against the reserve price of Rs 9.62 crore and the third highest bid of Rs11.52 crore was received for a vend in Sector 61 against the reserve price of Rs 8.21 crore.

Darshan Singh Kler, president, Wine Contractors Association Chandigarh, alleged acceptance of bid documents after the prescribed cut-off time. In a communication to the Excise and Taxation Commissioner, Kler alleged that some bidders were allowed to submit documents physically after the deadline ended. He also claimed that some bidders failed to disclose relationship/association with other bidders, as required under Clause 14 of the Excise Policy.

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Meanwhile, the department has started the tendering process for the remaining 14 liquor vends.

According to officials, the new Excise Policy aimed at ushering in transparency and increasing the revenue by use of technology. For the purpose of e-tendering, all stakeholders were given training on the use of digital signatures as well as software developed by the NIC. The Excise Policy also attempted to curb cartelisation and monopoly by restricting allotment to a single person/entity/family/company/firm upto the maximum 10 licensing units. This aimed at providing a level playing field for everyone, while at the same time increasing revenue of the department.

The salient feature of the policy are re-introduction of liquor licence for departmental store, procurement of liquor by the bar licensee from nearby two vends, increase in security amount for retail vends and mandatory GPS system for transportation of liquor.