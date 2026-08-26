At grievance meet, Haryana minister orders closure of illegal Panchkula gym

Haryana Development and Panchayats Minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the District Public Grievance Redressal Committee at the PWD Rest House in Sector 1 here, where all eight complaints placed before the committee were resolved on the spot, including one concerning an illegally operating gym that was ordered to be shut.

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Kalka MLA Shakti Rani Sharma and Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma were among those present at the meeting.

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Panwar lauded the Deputy Commissioner and the district administration for resolving all eight complaints. As Chairperson of the committee, he said his priority was to ensure that every grievance was addressed promptly so that complainants received timely relief.

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He directed officials to resolve each complaint at the earliest so that Panchkula’s committee could become a model for other districts.

During the meeting, a complainant from Bagwali village said a gate erected on National Highway land had blocked access to his plot.

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In this regard, the NHAI Project Director said an inspection had found both permanent and temporary encroachments. The permanent encroachment had been demolished, while the encroacher had been given until August 31 to remove the temporary structures.

Panwar ordered a committee comprising the Kalka Tehsildar, the ACP and two area residents to inspect the site and submit a report to the Deputy Commissioner.

A complainant from Sector 20 flagged a damaged main road near the crematorium. Panwar directed the municipal corporation to take action on priority. Officials said a letter of intent (LoI) for the repair had been issued and the road would be repaired after the monsoon season.

A woman from Sector 15 raised a complaint regarding a dowry harassment case against her in-laws. Officials said a woman police Inspector and an ASI had been suspended for negligence in the investigation, adding that the case was on trial in court.

Panwar directed the Police Department to pursue the case effectively before the court.

A resident of Ratpur Colony in Kalka complained about an illegally operating commercial gym near Radheshyam Gaushala, which, the resident said, lacked a fire NOC, CLU and other required approvals. According to the complainant, a show-cause notice issued earlier had gone unanswered. Panwar ordered that the gym be shut.

A pending payment dispute involving the director of SM Healthcare and Medical Private Limited was referred to the police for a detailed inquiry, with a report sought at the next meeting.

Mayor Shyam Lal Bansal, Haryana Shivalik Development Board Executive Vice-Chairman Om Parkash Devinagar, Kalka Municipal Council President Krishan Lal Lamba, Zila Parishad Chairman Sunil Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner Vivek Arya, DCP Aditi Singh, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vinay Kumar and RTA Secretary Hairatjit Kaur were among the attendees of the meeting.