At Haryana and Punjab, PM Modi rolls out projects worth Rs 25,000 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited Haryana and Punjab, flagging off India’s first hydrogen train from Jind and launching various development projects worth Rs 25,000 crore.

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Following is a summary of the projects launched by the prime minister:

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Projects worth Rs 14,700 crore were unveiled in Jind, Haryana

A hydrogen-powered train, which will run between the Jind and Sonipat railway stations, was flagged off by PM Modi. It will cover the 89-km distance in two hours, with halts at 12 intermediate stations.

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The PM inaugurated the 157.92 km long four-lane, fully access-controlled Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway. The greenfield corridor forms part of the 667 km Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway which will reduce travel time between Delhi and Katra from about 14 hours to nearly 6 hours, while cutting the Delhi-Amritsar journey from about 8 hours to 4 hours.

The 33.81 km four-lane, partially access-controlled Ambala-Kala Amb Highway on NH-7 and NH-344 was also inaugurated.

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The prime minister laid the foundation stone of a Sikh museum at Kurukshetra that will showcase the history of Sikhism, the teachings of Sikh Gurus, their courage, sacrifices and the invaluable contribution of the Sikh community to India’s civilisation.

The PM unveiled the 40.60 km Jind-Gohana Greenfield Highway on NH-352A. The new highway will reduce travel time between Jind and Gohana from about two hours to just 40 minutes.

The Elevated Railway Track at Kurukshetra, a major urban infrastructure project that will eliminate long-standing traffic congestion at railway crossings in the city, was inaugurated.

Medical institutes—Pandit Neki Ram Sharma Government Medical College, Bhiwani, Maharishi Chyawan Medical College and Rao Tula Ram Hospital, Koriawas, Narnaul—were inaugurated.

At Chandigarh, Modi launched multiple development projects worth over Rs 4,700 crore

Modi inaugurated the Advanced Mother and Child Centre and the Advanced Neurosciences Centre at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of a 150-bed state-of-the-art Critical Care Block under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several infrastructure projects pertaining to educational institutions in Chandigarh.

Rs 5,470 crore worth of projects unveiled in Jalandhar, Punjab

He flagged off the Amritsar (Chheharta)-Varanasi Sant avidas Express, establishing a direct rail link between two revered spiritual and cultural centres.

75 railway stations across 20 states redeveloped at Rs 1,570 crore; four among them are in Punjab: Jalandhar Cantonment, S A S Nagar (Mohali), Sri Muktsar Sahib and Sri Anandpur Sahib railway stations.

He also inaugurated the Daulatpur Chowk-Kartoli new rail line, constructed at about Rs 830 crore as part of the Nangal Dam-Talwara-Mukerian New Rail Line Project, which strengthen rail connectivity between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

The PM also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of national highway projects. He inaugurated the 30.9-km-long ‘Package 6’ of the four-lane greenfield Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway.