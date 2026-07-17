DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / At Haryana and Punjab, PM Modi rolls out projects worth Rs 25,000 crore

At Haryana and Punjab, PM Modi rolls out projects worth Rs 25,000 crore

Chandigarh gets over Rs 4,700 crore worth of healthcare and education projects, including advanced medical centres and a critical care block

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:36 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PM Modi during the foundation stone laying ceremony of various projects, in the presence of Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Union Ministers JP Nadda and Ashwani Vaishnaw and others, in Chandigarh. (Image credits/PMO via PTI Photo)
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited Haryana and Punjab, flagging off India’s first hydrogen train from Jind and launching various development projects worth Rs 25,000 crore.

Advertisement

Following is a summary of the projects launched by the prime minister:

Advertisement

Projects worth Rs 14,700 crore were unveiled in Jind, Haryana

A hydrogen-powered train, which will run between the Jind and Sonipat railway stations, was flagged off by PM Modi. It will cover the 89-km distance in two hours, with halts at 12 intermediate stations.

Advertisement

The PM inaugurated the 157.92 km long four-lane, fully access-controlled Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway. The greenfield corridor forms part of the 667 km Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway which will reduce travel time between Delhi and Katra from about 14 hours to nearly 6 hours, while cutting the Delhi-Amritsar journey from about 8 hours to 4 hours.

The 33.81 km four-lane, partially access-controlled Ambala-Kala Amb Highway on NH-7 and NH-344 was also inaugurated.

Advertisement

The prime minister laid the foundation stone of a Sikh museum at Kurukshetra that will showcase the history of Sikhism, the teachings of Sikh Gurus, their courage, sacrifices and the invaluable contribution of the Sikh community to India’s civilisation.

The PM unveiled the 40.60 km Jind-Gohana Greenfield Highway on NH-352A. The new highway will reduce travel time between Jind and Gohana from about two hours to just 40 minutes.

The Elevated Railway Track at Kurukshetra, a major urban infrastructure project that will eliminate long-standing traffic congestion at railway crossings in the city, was inaugurated.

Medical institutes—Pandit Neki Ram Sharma Government Medical College, Bhiwani, Maharishi Chyawan Medical College and Rao Tula Ram Hospital, Koriawas, Narnaul—were inaugurated.

At Chandigarh, Modi launched multiple development projects worth over Rs 4,700 crore

Modi inaugurated the Advanced Mother and Child Centre and the Advanced Neurosciences Centre at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of a 150-bed state-of-the-art Critical Care Block under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several infrastructure projects pertaining to educational institutions in Chandigarh.

Rs 5,470 crore worth of projects unveiled in Jalandhar, Punjab

He flagged off the Amritsar (Chheharta)-Varanasi Sant avidas Express, establishing a direct rail link between two revered spiritual and cultural centres.

75 railway stations across 20 states redeveloped at Rs 1,570 crore; four among them are in Punjab: Jalandhar Cantonment, S A S Nagar (Mohali), Sri Muktsar Sahib and Sri Anandpur Sahib railway stations.

He also inaugurated the Daulatpur Chowk-Kartoli new rail line, constructed at about Rs 830 crore as part of the Nangal Dam-Talwara-Mukerian New Rail Line Project, which strengthen rail connectivity between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

The PM also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of national highway projects. He inaugurated the 30.9-km-long ‘Package 6’ of the four-lane greenfield Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts