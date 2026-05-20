At record 44.4°C, severe heatwave roasts Chandigarh — hottest since 2012 barring 2024

The severe heatwave tightening its grip over the region set a grim new benchmark on Wednesday. Chandigarh’s maximum temperature climbed to 44.4°C — 5.5 degrees above the seasonal normal and 1.2 degrees higher than Tuesday — making it the highest temperature recorded in the city in May since 2012, barring only 2024’s extraordinary all-time high of 46°C.

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Not in 13 years — from 2012 through 2023 and including 2025 — has Chandigarh been this hot in May. With the five-day forecast showing the maximum staying locked between 43°C and 44°C through at least next Monday, there is no escape on the immediate horizon.

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The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday extended its orange heat alert — “Be Prepared” — through at least next Tuesday, with heatwave to severe heatwave conditions forecast at many places across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh every day this week. The language has escalated further: the warning for Wednesday and Thursday now reads “at many places” — covering 51-75 per cent of weather stations — a significant step up from Tuesday’s “at few places.” There is no rain, no storm and no gusty wind anywhere in the region’s seven-day forecast, which shows only dry weather from today through Monday.

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MOHALI BAKES IN PUNJAB’S HOTTEST NIGHT

While the day’s heat grabbed attention, the nights are now offering no relief. Mohali recorded the highest minimum temperature in Punjab at 27.3°C on Tuesday night — the hottest night so far this season in the state. Across Haryana, Charkhi Dadri posted the region’s most extreme overnight reading at 31.8°C — a number that barely qualifies as a night at all. Bhiwani logged a minimum of 29.5°C, Sirsa 28.0°C and Gurugram 28.0°C. The combination of 44-46°C days and 27-31°C nights is placing enormous physiological stress on residents across both states.

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WHAT THE NEXT WEEK LOOKS LIKE

The five-day forecast for the Chandigarh Tricity shows mainly clear skies throughout. Thursday carries a maximum of 44°C and minimum of 26°C. Friday offers a marginal dip to 43°C maximum — partly cloudy skies may bring brief cloud cover — but minimum stays at 26°C. Saturday reverts to mainly clear, 43°C maximum and 25°C minimum. Sunday climbs back to 44°C maximum and 26°C minimum. Monday holds at 44°C maximum and 25°C minimum. Five days of unbroken 43-44°C heat.

The seven-day warning calendar shows heatwave to severe heatwave at many places on Wednesday-Thursday, stepping down to “at few places” for Friday-Saturday (May 22-23), then escalating back to “at many places” from Sunday through next Tuesday. Dry weather is forecast every single day through May 26.

IMD: SEVERITY CONFIRMED ACROSS THE BOARD

The IMD on Wednesday confirmed the scale of the heatwave. In Punjab, the highest maximum was 46.6°C at Bathinda — appreciably above normal by 4.6°C across the state. Heatwave occurred at many places across Punjab. In Haryana, Rohtak recorded the state’s highest at 46.9°C — a departure of 6.2°C above normal, well within severe heat wave criteria. Heatwave to severe heatwave occurred at many places across Haryana. Rohtak’s minimum was the lowest in the state at 23.8°C, even as other parts of the state baked through the night in high twenties.

PAST 24 HOURS: DRY, SCORCHING, RECORD-BREAKING

The 24-hour period ending Wednesday morning was entirely dry. In Punjab, average maximum temperatures rose by 0.7°C and are now appreciably above normal by 4.6°C. Besides Bathinda at 46.6°C, Patiala reached 45.0°C — a departure of 5.5°C above normal; Faridkot 44.5°C; Ludhiana 44.1°C; Amritsar 43.6°C and Pathankot 43.6°C. Average minimum temperatures in Punjab fell by 1.5°C and are above normal by 1.7°C. The lowest minimum in Punjab was 23.2°C at both Bathinda and Ferozepur.

In Haryana, average maximum temperatures barely moved — up 0.1°C — but remain appreciably above normal by 4.8°C. Besides Rohtak at 46.9°C, Bopani (Faridabad) hit 46.4°C, Sirsa 46.2°C, Narnaul 45.6°C, Ambala 45.8°C — where the departure of 6.9°C above normal places it firmly in severe heatwave territory — Hisar 45.4°C and Bhiwani 44.5°C. Average minimum temperatures in Haryana fell by 0.2°C and are above normal by 1.6°C. The lowest minimum in Haryana was 23.8°C at Rohtak.

CHANDIGARH BAKES

At Chandigarh’s weather observatory on Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 44.4°C — five degrees above the seasonal normal — and the minimum was 25.0°C, exactly at the seasonal normal. Maximum relative humidity was 47 per cent and minimum a remarkably dry 22 per cent — air this parched accelerates heat stress and dehydration risk. No rainfall was recorded. Chandigarh’s cumulative seasonal rainfall from March 1 stands at 105.0 mm — 114.3 per cent above the seasonal normal.

CHANDIGARH’S MAY MAXIMUM TEMPERATURES — 2012 TO 2025

Year Highest Max (°C) Date

2025 41.7 May 16

2024 46.0 (All-time record) May 30

2023 43.1 May 23

2022 43.6 May 15

2021 42.1 May 28

2020 43.1 May 27

2019 43.5 May 31

2018 43.6 May 27

2017 42.5 May 27

2016 43.1 May 19

2015 43.4 May 24

2014 41.5 May 2 & 30

2013 43.8 May 24

2012 43.2 May 31

Wednesday’s 44.4°C has already surpassed the entire month’s maximum for twelve of the past fourteen years. Only 2024’s 46.0°C remains ahead.

WHAT DOES ORANGE ALERT MEAN?

Current status (May 20-26): Orange Alert — “Be Prepared”

Heatwave to severe heatwave at many places (covering more than 50 per cent of stations) across Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday-Thursday and again from Sunday-Tuesday. At few places (26-50 per cent of stations) on Friday-Saturday.

Orange Alert implies: Severe heatwave conditions likely to persist for at least two days, with high temperature and increased likelihood of heat illness for those exposed to sun for prolonged periods or doing heavy outdoor work. High health concern for vulnerable groups — infants, elderly, pregnant women and those with chronic illness.

The IMD’s temperature range forecast for next 5 days: Southern and south-western Punjab and southern and western Haryana: 45-47°C. Rest of both states, including Chandigarh: 42-45°C.

Dry weather continues through at least May 26 across both states and Chandigarh.

HEALTH ADVISORY — DRINK WATER FREQUENTLY

Drink water frequently even if not thirsty; carry drinking water when outdoors; opt for natural drinks — lemon water, lassi, chaach, aam panna or coconut water; eat high-water-content fruits and vegetables such as watermelon, cucumber and muskmelon. Stay indoors during peak afternoon hours (noon to 4 pm); wear loose, light-coloured cotton clothes; cover the head with a hat or umbrella; keep home windows shut during the day and open at night. Keep constant watch on infants, young children, pregnant women, the elderly, those living alone, outdoor workers and those with heart disease or high blood pressure. Farmers should irrigate in the evening or early morning to minimise heat stress on standing crops. Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles.