Atharva lifts tennis title

Chandigarh, March 24
Fourth seed Atharva Sharma lifted the singles title during the CLTA-AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship for Men’s (Rs 1 Lakh prize money) at the Tennis Stadium, Sector 10, here.
Atharva Sharma upset 2nd seed Neeraj Yashpaul in straight sets (6-2, 6-3). Atharva played high quality tennis and varied shots to beat Neeraj Yashpaul (6-2) in the first set. Atharva maintained his rhythm in the 2nd set and defeated Neeraj (6-3).
