Athletics body gets new office-bearers

Chandigarh, December 25
The House of the Chandigarh Athletic Association unanimously reelected Harjinder Singh as its president. Ramesh Handa has been elected senior vice-president, Dr Nisha Bhargva and Ravinder Chaudhry vice-presidents, Jaspinder Singh secretary, Dr Gaya Prashad Pal senior joint secretary, Dr Jagtar Singh and Dr Neeru Malik joint secretaries, Dr Rakesh Mailk treasurer and Dr Neelam Paul and Paramjeet Singh executive members. They all were elected unopposed.
UT Adviser Dharam Pal has been nominated as the chief patron, while Arjuna Award recipient Balwinder Singh as patron.
