Athletics meet concludes, top honours for Sahil, Nisha

Chandigarh, September 4
Chandigarh’s Sahil Gill and Nisha bagged the best athlete awards in the men’s and women’s category, respectively, during the concluding day of the Chandigarh Senior, Junior & Sub-junior Athletics Championship, at the Sector 7 Sports Complex.
The state meet was organised by the Chandigarh Athletics Association. Gill clinched the top honours in the 5000m and 10000m races to emerge the best athlete in the men’s section, while Nisha grabbed gold in the 5000m and 10000m races for bagging the best athlete in the women’s section.
Vishav Partap Singh, who bagged gold in 200m and 400m races, won the best athlete award in the boys’ U-20 category. Aashi Malik, who won top honours in 100m and 200m sprints, got the best athlete award in the girls’ u-20 section.
Bi-cycles were awarded to the best athletes in all age categories. In the three-day meet, a record number of over 4,000 athletes from various school, colleges and institutions of the city participated. Two new Chandigarh state records were set during the meet. Paramjeet Singh with a throw of 18.90m created a new record in the shot put event, while Basant Kumar scripted a new record in 800m by clocking 1:52:67. — TNS
Named best athletes
Best athletes: Sahil Gill, Nisha | U-20: Vishav Partap Singh, Aashi Malik | U-18 Santosh, Preet Kaur | U-16 Aprav Kumar, Anshika | U-14 Clalrin Zuala, Samisha | U-12 Arshnoor, Abhavya Singh | U-10 Pranav Gandotra, Tanmeet Kaur Sodhi | U-8 Nickson, Alisha Roy
