Athletics meet from August 20

Chandigarh, August 11
The Chandigarh Athletics Association will organise the Chandigarh Sub-Junior and Junior State Athletics Championship at the Sector 7 Sports Complex from August 20 to 21.
Athletes residing, studying or working in Chandigarh will be eligible to participate in this state championship. The last date for entry through online is August 17.
The championship will be organised in U-8 years (born between September 4, 2014 and September 3, 2016), U-10 (born between September 4, 2012 and September 3, 2014, U-12 (born between September 4, 2010 and September 3, 2012), U-14 (born between September 4, 2008 and September 3, 2010), U-16 (born between September 4, 2006 and September 3, 2008), U-18 (born between September 4, 2004 and September 3, 2006) and U-20 years (born between September 4, 2002 and September 3, 2004). An athlete can participate in two individual events and relay races only.
