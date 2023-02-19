Athletics meet organised

Tribune News Service

The Government College of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50, organised its 13th annual athletics meet. The NSS unit claimed the top position, while BCom and BCA were declared joint second. The third position was bagged by BBA and Sports wing. Shivani Sharma, Jeevanjot, Kairvi, Sparsh, Saksham, Sidharth, Rahul, Baani and Hardeep Singh were among the medal winners.

Play staged

The Department of Women’s Studies and Development at Panjab University organised a play and several fun activities to break gender stereotypes as part of the ‘I’m Advocating for Gender Equality’ (IMAGE) programme in collaboration with the Consulate General of Canada to India in Chandigarh.

Orientation workshop

Chandigarh: The UT Health Department held a two-day orientation workshop on the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS-2022) on February 16 and 17. Health Secretary Yashpal Garg, who inaugurated the workshop, stressed the importance of maintaining the prescribed health standards for public good. State nodal officers, in-charges of all departments of the GMSH-16, clerical staff of the department, in-charges of peripheral health facilities and representatives of wings associated with day-to-day functioning of hospitals attended the event.