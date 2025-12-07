DT
Chandigarh

Athletics tournament from Dec 17

Those interested can submit their entries with the organising department till December 12

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:18 AM Dec 07, 2025 IST
The UT Sports Department will organise an athletics tournament (U-14, U-17 and U-19) for boys and girls from December 17 to 19, at the Sector 7 Sports Complex. The entry forms are available on the department’s website — http://sportsdeptt.chd.gov.in — and at the coaching centres of Sector 7, 46 and Sarangpur.

Those interested can submit their entries with the organising department till December 12. An athlete either must be resident of Chandigarh or student of school/college situated in the UT for being eligible to participate in the championship.

Birth certificate issued by the Registrar of Birth of the respective state, Aadhaar Card and ID/bona fide certificate of the school/college concerned will be required as the evidence of eligibility.

The players participating in the tournament should be born on or after January 1, 2012 (for U-14), born on or after January 1, 2009 (U-17) and born on or after January 1, 2007 (U-19).

