ATM card swapped, man loses Rs 75K

Panchkula, January 6

A man was duped of Rs 75,000 in an ATM card swapping case.

In a complaint to the police, Babu Lal, a resident of Kundi village in Sector 20 here, stated that he had sent his son to withdraw money from a nearby ATM. He stated that his son had withdrawn cash from the machine when another man entered the kiosk.

The fraudster cheated his son into revealing the password and managed to exchange the ATM card. The complainant said his son returned home without realising that the ATM card was swapped. About half an hour later, someone withdrew

Rs 75,000 from his account.

A case has been registered at the Sector 20 police station.

