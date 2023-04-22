ATM card swapped, man loses Rs 85,000

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

Two tricksters duped a Dhanas resident of Rs 85,000 after swapping his ATM card.

Complainant Rajinder Parsad, a resident of Milk Colony, Dhanas, reported that he went to withdraw money from an ATM in Dhanas. There was some issue in the machine, following which two suspects offered to help him out.

Spurt in incidents Earlier this month, a 77-year-old Air Force officer had fallen prey to ATM card swapping and lost Rs 70,000.

In March, another Dhanas resident was duped of Rs 1.44 lakh after two tricksters swapped his ATM card.

On the pretext of helping the complainant, the suspects managed to see his PIN and swapped his card.

The complainant later came to know that money has been withdrawn from his account.

The police have registered a case in this regard at the Sarangpur police station and initiated investigations into the matter.