ATS Estates told to pay 9% interest, Rs 75,000 compensation to Chandigarh flat buyer

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed ATS Estates Pvt. Ltd., Dera Bassi, to pay 9 per cent annual interest on the entire amount deposited by a Chandigarh resident for a flat after the builder failed to deliver possession within the promised period.

The Commission has also directed the builder to pay Rs 75,000 as compensation for causing mental agony and harassment, along with Rs 35,000 towards litigation costs to the complainant.

The Commission, comprising president Justice Raj Shekhar Attri and member Rajesh K. Arya, passed the order on an appeal filed by Bachan Singh, who had sought modification of the relief awarded by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-II, UT, Chandigarh, in its order dated March 20, 2026.

Singh submitted that he had purchased a flat in the ATS Golf Meadows Lifestyle project at Village Madhopur, Tehsil Dera Bassi, SAS Nagar, Mohali, Punjab.

Advertisement

He applied for allotment of an apartment in 2015 and paid an initial amount of Rs 22,07,293 against the total sale consideration of Rs 65,20,000. Accordingly, an apartment along with one car parking space in the basement was provisionally allotted to him through an allotment letter dated September 16, 2015. A buyer's agreement was also executed between the parties on the same date.

As per Clause 14 of the agreement, possession was to be delivered within 24 months, with a grace period of six months, by March 15, 2018.

Further, under Clause 16, the builder was required to obtain the requisite occupancy and completion certificates from the competent authorities before offering possession.

Advertisement

The complainant paid a total of Rs 57,75,950, representing more than 90 per cent of the total consideration. However, despite receiving a substantial amount, the builder failed to complete the construction or deliver possession by the stipulated date of March 15, 2018. No valid reason was communicated to him for the delay, he alleged.

The District Commission, through its order dated March 20, 2026, directed the builder to deliver physical possession of the apartment, along with one basement car parking space, complete in all respects and with all promised amenities. It also directed the builder to pay delayed compensation at Rs 5 per sq ft of super area per month, as stipulated under Clause 15 of the buyer's agreement, besides lump-sum compensation of Rs 50,000.

Not satisfied with the relief granted, Singh filed an appeal seeking modification of the order and enhancement of the compensation. The builder, however, denied all allegations.

Advertisement

After hearing the arguments, the State Commission partly allowed the appeal and directed ATS Estates Pvt. Ltd., Dera Bassi, in SAS Nagar district, to pay 9 per cent annual interest on the entire amount deposited by the complainant towards the flat for the delayed possession period, from March 15, 2018, to August 29, 2026.