Attempts being made by BJP, RSS to ‘finish’ Panjab University, alleges Charanjit Channi

Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Channi on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led Centre over the issue of restructuring the Panjab University's Senate and Syndicate, alleging that attempts are being made to "finish this university in a systematic way by the BJP and the RSS".

Channi joined the ongoing protest by the PU students against the Centre's latest move of restructuring the Panjab University's governing bodies — Senate and Syndicate — via an October 28 notification.

The notification amends the Panjab University Act, 1947, reducing the size of the Senate to 31, doing away with elections for its executive body, the Syndicate, and abolishing the graduate constituency of the Senate.

The students are also demanding the withdrawal of the "no-protest" affidavit, introduced in June this year by the PU. The affidavit requires students to declare that they will not participate in protests or demonstrations on campus, protesting students have claimed while terming it "undemocratic".

Panjab University Campus Students' Council general secretary Abhishek Dagar is on a hunger strike over the affidavit issue.

Speaking to the media, senior Congress leader Channi lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for restructuring the PU's governing bodies.

"It is a murder of democracy," he alleged.

"Attempts are being made to finish the university in a systematic way by the BJP and the RSS," Channi alleged.

He further alleged that the RSS has "completely controlled" the university.

He alleged that the strength of senators has been reduced from 91 to 31.

"We will fight it out," he said.

He urged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to convene a session of the Punjab Assembly to discuss the issue.

The Jalandhar MP further said he will raise this matter in Parliament.

He demanded that the decision of restructuring the PU's Senate and Syndicate be withdrawn.

Referring to the affidavit issue, Channi said students are being barred from staging dharnas.

He said he urged all political parties to rise above party lines to save this institution.