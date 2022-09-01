Attendant caught bathing on Panjab University pool deck

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, August 31

One of the pool attendants at Panjab University was caught bathing and brushing his teeth right on the pool’s deck, in the presence of swimmers.

Two videos, which were shot on Wednesday morning, have been doing the rounds in various groups on the social media. In one of the videos, the attendant, in shorts, is seen applying soap on his body near the starting blocks (located towards the entrance/exit to women’s changing rooms) as women swimmers pass by.

“I have received the video and it has been forwarded to the Deputy Director,” said Dr Prashant Gautam, Director, Directorate of Sports, Panjab University.

Meanwhile, the person featuring in the video denied bathing on the pool deck. He said as there was no water supply in the changing rooms, swimmers bathed in the open. “There was no water supply in the changing room, so everyone bathed in the open. The waste water (from where the person was bathing) doesn’t flows into the pool. There is nothing new. Even women swimmers wash their hands or face at the spot whenever there is no water supply to the changing rooms,” said the person.

“This makes no sense. If there was no water supply to the changing rooms, then attendants should take buckets of water there to bathe. There’s no excuse for using buckets for bathing right on the pool deck. The authorities should take the matter seriously. If there’s no supply of water, they should make alternative arrangements,” said one of the swimmers.

It’s mandatory to take shower before entering the pool. “In the absence of water supply, where would the swimmers take shower?” questioned an official.

#Panjab University Chandigarh