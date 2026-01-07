DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Atyaaveer moves into quarters of tennis tourney

Atyaaveer moves into quarters of tennis tourney

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:18 AM Jan 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Close up of a golf ball on the field
Advertisement

Top seed Punjab’ Atyaaveer Sharma moved into the boys’ U-18 quarterfinal of the ongoing Roots AITA Challenge Series National Ranking Tennis Championship in Zirakpur today, by posting 6-1, 7-5 win over Punjab’s Sankalp Sachdeva.

Advertisement

While Sharma faced little resistance, third seed Harahan’s Aksh Jood tackled a tough fight before overpowering Punjab’s Prabhsifat Singh and managing to enter the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

Punjab’s Jahaan Jolly easily toppled Yash Patel of UP 6-3, 6-0 and Param Sidana defeated Haryana’s Mohit Singh 6-3, 6-2. Punjab’s Mahijith Singh overpowered Chandigarh’s Sachit Thakur in another three-setter clash. Fourth seed Charchit Boora also moved ahead with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Punjab’s Japnit Charaya.

Advertisement

In the girls’ U-14 main draw (first round), Haryana’s Swastika posted a comeback win over Sharee Khera. Pavni Dahiya of Uttar Pradesh defeated Prisha Gupta 6-4, 6-2 and fifth seed Adhya Bisht of Himachal Pradesh ousted Saanvi Jugran of Uttrakhand 6-3, 7-5. Mehreen Kaur also confirmed her next round berth.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts