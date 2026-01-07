Atyaaveer moves into quarters of tennis tourney

Top seed Punjab’ Atyaaveer Sharma moved into the boys’ U-18 quarterfinal of the ongoing Roots AITA Challenge Series National Ranking Tennis Championship in Zirakpur today, by posting 6-1, 7-5 win over Punjab’s Sankalp Sachdeva.

While Sharma faced little resistance, third seed Harahan’s Aksh Jood tackled a tough fight before overpowering Punjab’s Prabhsifat Singh and managing to enter the quarterfinals.

Punjab’s Jahaan Jolly easily toppled Yash Patel of UP 6-3, 6-0 and Param Sidana defeated Haryana’s Mohit Singh 6-3, 6-2. Punjab’s Mahijith Singh overpowered Chandigarh’s Sachit Thakur in another three-setter clash. Fourth seed Charchit Boora also moved ahead with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Punjab’s Japnit Charaya.

In the girls’ U-14 main draw (first round), Haryana’s Swastika posted a comeback win over Sharee Khera. Pavni Dahiya of Uttar Pradesh defeated Prisha Gupta 6-4, 6-2 and fifth seed Adhya Bisht of Himachal Pradesh ousted Saanvi Jugran of Uttrakhand 6-3, 7-5. Mehreen Kaur also confirmed her next round berth.