Auction of kiosk sites at Panchkula night food street on May 11, 14

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, April 30

The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) will e-auction kiosk sites for the night food street to be set up in Sector 5 here, on May 11 and 14.

According to information, the HSVP will e-auction eight kiosk sites on May 11 while on May 14, five corner sites will go under the hammer. The registration for the same has already started.

The design of the night food street has been prepared after studying such places in six countries. The kiosks would be 3.05-m wide and 6.10-m long.

The HSVP will auction kiosk numbers 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 on May 11. The reserve price of each kiosk has been fixed at Rs 83,72,200.

On May 14, corner kiosks number 1, 5, 6, 12 and 20 will be auctioned by the authority and the reserve price for these has been fixed at Rs 92,09,400.

A total of 60 kiosks will be set up in the night food street that is being built in an area of 1.50 acre.

HSVP Chief Administrator Ajit Balaji Joshi had given the responsibility of designing the project to the Architecture Department. Former chief architect Hemraj Yadav prepared the design for the Panchkula night food street after studying the facilities available at similar projects in other countries, including Japan, USA and China. Due to his designing and planning skills, Yadav has been appointed the Technical Adviser of Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation after retirement.

People will be able to enjoy different cuisines, including Chinese, Italian, Thai, Gujarati, Punjabi, Haryanvi, Rajasthani, Hyderabadi, Bengali, Himachali and Mughlai among others.

The night food street will entirely be made of steel. There will be no brick walls. It will be built on the concept of green building, which will give the feeling of cool environment to the visitors even in summer. The rooftops of the kiosks would be made of tensile fabric and colourful lights would be used. There would be musical fountain too. Adequate parking space will be provided in the L-shaped night food street.

There will be a dance floor and a stage in front of the shops where children and artistes could perform.

Live performances, ‘mushaira’, ‘kavya goshthi’, musical nights and group dance performances would be organised on the stage.