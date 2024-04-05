Audit bares discrepancies in Estate Office functioning

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, April 4

The Principal Director of Audit, Chandigarh, mentioned many discrepancies in its report on the functioning of the UT Estate office during 2021 to 2023.

Obtained under the RTI Act by activist RK Garg, the report pointed out that due to non-finalisation of collector rates, the UT Administration suffered a huge loss. It was noticed that 330 sites were allotted since 1954 to different bodies/associations, trusts, religious charitable trusts, and educational institutes, but the collector rates of the same had not been finalised even after 70 years, resulting not only in a huge financial loss to the state exchequer but also discomfort/uncertainty for the said institutions.

The report revealed that irregular expenditure of salaries to the contractual employees, whose number was more than the sanctioned strength, causing a loss of nearly Rs 3.55 crore. The report also pointed out that the department did not produce the sanctions obtained in support of the contractual staff hired in excess of the sanctioned strength directly or through an outsourcing agency. The department paid wages amounting to Rs 3.55 crore to the excess outsourced staff from April 1, 2019, to March 3, 2022.

The report pointed out that as per the notification issued in 2015 regarding the “Chandigarh policy on towers for mobile telephone and data services”, a non-refundable licence fee of Rs 5 lakh for seven years shall be deposited for each tower within 30 days of the grant of the licence and before the start of work on the site. The fee shall be at least doubled every seven years from the date of the notification.

During the checking of records, it was noticed that permission for the installation of mobile towers on 57 sites given to various telecom companies. The report stated that the non-refundable licence fee of Rs 10 lakh for each mobile tower became due after seven years, amounting to Rs 5.70 crore.

The report pointed out that the UT Estate Office had allotted different sites to educational/religious institutes, Trusts from 1968 to 2010 on a leasehold or freehold basis. As per the allotment letter, the licence shall be governed by the provision of the Capital of Punjab Act-1952. It is the duty of the department concerned to ensure that the receipts and dues of the government are correctly and promptly assessed, collected and duly credited to the consolidated fund. The report stated that, in 52 cases, an amount of Rs 35.26 crore had not been recovered.

The Estate Office deals with different types of properties of the UT Administration, namely residential, commercial and institutional. The records relating to the ownership of these properties are maintained by its different branches. The Estate Office also ensures checking misuse/building violations on the sites so allotted/auctioned and demolished unplanned structures.

